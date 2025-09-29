Thorney Technologies (ASX:TEK) Insider Alexander Waislitz Buys 443,233 Shares

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Waislitz purchased 443,233 shares of Thorney Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$60,279.69.

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 18th, Alexander Waislitz bought 250,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$33,750.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, Alexander Waislitz bought 355,069 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$47,934.32.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Alexander Waislitz bought 150,431 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$20,308.19.

On Friday, August 29th, Alexander Waislitz bought 652,843 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$90,092.33.

On Thursday, August 21st, Alexander Waislitz acquired 179,785 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of A$23,911.41.

On Friday, August 15th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 660,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of A$85,800.00.

On Friday, August 8th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 877,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of A$111,379.00.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 300,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of A$37,500.00.

On Friday, July 25th, Alexander Waislitz bought 432,644 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.12 per share, with a total value of A$51,484.64.

Thorney Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $51.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.36.

About Thorney Technologies

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

