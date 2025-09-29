Cyr Financial Inc. Sells 1,229 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Cyr Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,888 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 0.9% of Cyr Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cyr Financial Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,132,544 shares in the company, valued at $108,010,721.28. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,571 shares of company stock valued at $58,920,741 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $98.37 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.