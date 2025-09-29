Michael Kavanagh Buys 109,685 Shares of Nanosonics (ASX:NAN) Stock

Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Kavanagh bought 109,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.22 per share, for a total transaction of A$462,870.70.

Nanosonics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.25, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Nanosonics alerts:

About Nanosonics

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infection prevention company in Australia and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its related consumables and accessories, as well as research, develops, and commercialize of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.