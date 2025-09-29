Michael Kavanagh Buys 109,685 Shares of Nanosonics (ASX:NAN) Stock

Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Kavanagh bought 109,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.22 per share, for a total transaction of A$462,870.70.
Nanosonics Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.25, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.55.
About Nanosonics
