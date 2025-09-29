Insider Buying: Duxton Farms (ASX:DBF) Insider Acquires 10,020 Shares of Stock

Duxton Farms Limited (ASX:DBF – Get Free Report) insider Edouard (Ed) Peter acquired 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.07 per share, for a total transaction of A$10,731.42.

Edouard (Ed) Peter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 19th, Edouard (Ed) Peter purchased 12,160 shares of Duxton Farms stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$12,232.96.

On Friday, September 12th, Edouard (Ed) Peter acquired 2,500 shares of Duxton Farms stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.99 per share, with a total value of A$2,470.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Edouard (Ed) Peter acquired 30,000 shares of Duxton Farms stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.99 per share, with a total value of A$29,670.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, Edouard (Ed) Peter bought 25,880 shares of Duxton Farms stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.03 per share, with a total value of A$26,759.92.

On Friday, August 22nd, Edouard (Ed) Peter acquired 2,500 shares of Duxton Farms stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.03 per share, with a total value of A$2,582.50.

The company has a market cap of $56.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Duxton Farms Limited primarily engages in the sowing and harvesting of dryland and irrigated crops in Australia. The company is also involved in the infrastructure maintenance and upgrade; trading and breeding of livestock; and sale of grains, pulses, and lucerne. It offers hay, cotton, wheat, barley, canola, and field peas, as well as cattle, sheep, and wool.

