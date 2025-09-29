Breville Group (ASX:BRG) Insider Sells A$7,062,471.30 in Stock

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG – Get Free Report) insider James (Jim) Clayton sold 217,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$32.46, for a total transaction of A$7,062,471.30.

James (Jim) Clayton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 3rd, James (Jim) Clayton bought 143,185 shares of Breville Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$31.34 per share, for a total transaction of A$4,487,417.90.

Breville Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Breville Group Increases Dividend

Breville Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Breville Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 51.0%. Breville Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.46%.

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008.

