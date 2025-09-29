Breville Group (ASX:BRG) Insider Sells A$7,062,471.30 in Stock

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG – Get Free Report) insider James (Jim) Clayton sold 217,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$32.46, for a total transaction of A$7,062,471.30.
James (Jim) Clayton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 3rd, James (Jim) Clayton bought 143,185 shares of Breville Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$31.34 per share, for a total transaction of A$4,487,417.90.
Breville Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88.
Breville Group Increases Dividend
Breville Group Company Profile
Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Breville Group
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 2 AI Stocks With Record Breaking Rallies: Can They Continue?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- ASML Is a Hidden Gem in This Technology Rally, a Catch Up Play
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 5 EV Battery and Lithium Stocks Charging the Future
Receive News & Ratings for Breville Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breville Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.