Morgan Stanley Increases Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target to $77.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRNX. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Shares of CRNX stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,015. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.28. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. The company’s revenue was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 30,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $912,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 66,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,596.10. This trade represents a 31.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6,291.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

