Michael Schwarz Acquires 400,000 Shares of iTech Minerals (ASX:ITM) Stock

iTech Minerals Ltd (ASX:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Schwarz bought 400,000 shares of iTech Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00.
iTech Minerals Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.24.
iTech Minerals Company Profile
