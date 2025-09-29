Michael Schwarz Acquires 400,000 Shares of iTech Minerals (ASX:ITM) Stock

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2025

iTech Minerals Ltd (ASX:ITMGet Free Report) insider Michael Schwarz bought 400,000 shares of iTech Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00.

iTech Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.24.

iTech Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iTech Minerals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an industrial and battery minerals exploration company in Australia. The company explores for halloysite-kaolinite, graphite, gold, silver, and base metal deposits. It has exploration rights in gold-bearing projects, including the Billa Kalina project located in the central Gawler Craton; the Eyre Peninsula Gold Project located in the southern Gawler Craton; and the Nackara Arc Copper-Gold project located in the Delamerian Orogen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iTech Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTech Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.