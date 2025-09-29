Bob Belan Sells 143,368 Shares of Latitude Group (ASX:LFS) Stock

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS – Get Free Report) insider Bob Belan sold 143,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.15, for a total transaction of A$164,873.20.

Bob Belan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 18th, Bob Belan sold 254,685 shares of Latitude Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.15, for a total transaction of A$293,142.44.

On Thursday, September 11th, Bob Belan sold 395,952 shares of Latitude Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.15, for a total transaction of A$455,344.80.

Latitude Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -32.48, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Latitude Group Cuts Dividend

Latitude Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 354.0%. Latitude Group’s dividend payout ratio is -266.67%.

Consumer finance – instalments and lending

Featured Articles

