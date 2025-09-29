Bob Belan Sells 143,368 Shares of Latitude Group (ASX:LFS) Stock

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS – Get Free Report) insider Bob Belan sold 143,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.15, for a total transaction of A$164,873.20.
Bob Belan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 18th, Bob Belan sold 254,685 shares of Latitude Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.15, for a total transaction of A$293,142.44.
- On Thursday, September 11th, Bob Belan sold 395,952 shares of Latitude Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.15, for a total transaction of A$455,344.80.
Latitude Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -32.48, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.96.
Latitude Group Cuts Dividend
Latitude Group Company Profile
Consumer finance – instalments and lending
