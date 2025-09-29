Campion Asset Management Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Campion Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 355,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,121,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 19,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $114.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average is $81.81. The company has a market capitalization of $196.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

