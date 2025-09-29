Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Makes New $226,000 Investment in Deere & Company $DE

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,063,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,355,546,000 after purchasing an additional 185,671 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,227,258,000 after purchasing an additional 286,253 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,815,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,254,000 after purchasing an additional 35,075 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,549,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,046,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 23.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,150,000 after buying an additional 256,806 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.06.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.6%

DE opened at $463.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $489.67 and its 200 day moving average is $489.95. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $387.03 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

