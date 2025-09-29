ERn Financial LLC Sells 4,918 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

ERn Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,003 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.71.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $283.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $805.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,174,580. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,092 shares of company stock worth $32,960,165. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.