GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 9,100 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,312,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,976,000 after acquiring an additional 90,605 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,760,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,849,000 after purchasing an additional 117,074 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,413,000 after buying an additional 372,066 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $366,524,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,490,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,170,000 after buying an additional 146,915 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $140.78 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $142.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.99 and its 200 day moving average is $131.52.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.