Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Sold by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

VO opened at $292.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $294.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

