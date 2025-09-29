Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Aurrigo International (LON:AURR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (3) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aurrigo International had a negative return on equity of 43.23% and a negative net margin of 47.19%.

Aurrigo International Trading Down 0.3%

AURR stock traded down GBX 0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 41.66. The stock had a trading volume of 24,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,953. The firm has a market cap of £24.14 million, a PE ratio of -833.16 and a beta of -1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Aurrigo International has a 12-month low of GBX 36 and a 12-month high of GBX 105. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 66.61.

Get Aurrigo International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 135 price objective on shares of Aurrigo International in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 135.

About Aurrigo International

(Get Free Report)

Aurrigo is the future of first and last mile transportation for airport baggage/cargo and passenger vehicle applications. Aurrigo’s Self-Driving / autonomous Auto-Dolly, Auto-DollyTug and Auto-Cargo provide airports with a new way to move baggage and cargo around, reducing costs, improving efficiency and decreasing environmental impact and accidents.

Aurrigo’s Self-Driving passenger vehicles provide mobility within urban areas, shopping malls, airports, university campuses, science parks and other areas that are poorly served by traditional transport providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurrigo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurrigo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.