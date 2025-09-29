Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.51 and last traded at $33.51, with a volume of 12047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Kering to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. HSBC raised Kering to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

