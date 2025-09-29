Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.51 and last traded at $33.51, with a volume of 12047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Kering to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. HSBC raised Kering to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kering
Kering Trading Up 4.7%
Kering Company Profile
Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kering
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 2 AI Stocks With Record Breaking Rallies: Can They Continue?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- ASML Is a Hidden Gem in This Technology Rally, a Catch Up Play
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- 5 EV Battery and Lithium Stocks Charging the Future
Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.