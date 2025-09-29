Albion Financial Group UT Sells 129,102 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 91.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,102 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. LongView Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

IVW opened at $119.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $121.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.53.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

