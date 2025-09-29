Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.40 and last traded at $50.41, with a volume of 34880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.63.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $562.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.0741 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

