Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.40 and last traded at $50.41, with a volume of 34880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.63.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $562.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.56.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.0741 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF
The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
