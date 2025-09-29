Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.40 and last traded at $50.41, with a volume of 34880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.63.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $562.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.0741 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000.

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF



The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

