Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 1,520 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,161 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $243,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $29,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,746.75. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $185,041.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $67.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $265.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.