SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.98 and last traded at $30.83, with a volume of 78409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $541.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.06.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,247,000 after purchasing an additional 69,130 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 249,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

