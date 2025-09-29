Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Hochschild Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 11331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HCHDF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hochschild Mining Stock Up 4.6%

About Hochschild Mining

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Featured Articles

