Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Hochschild Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 11331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on HCHDF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Hochschild Mining
Hochschild Mining Stock Up 4.6%
About Hochschild Mining
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hochschild Mining
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 2 AI Stocks With Record Breaking Rallies: Can They Continue?
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- ASML Is a Hidden Gem in This Technology Rally, a Catch Up Play
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- 5 EV Battery and Lithium Stocks Charging the Future
Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.