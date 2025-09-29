Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.78 and last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 472269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SA. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SA. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 7,342,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295,907 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 912,796.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 502,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 502,038 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,192,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,903,000 after buying an additional 475,352 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,344,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after buying an additional 360,183 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 845,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 196,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

