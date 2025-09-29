V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.7% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Genesis Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 56,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $239.43 on Monday. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $229.40 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

