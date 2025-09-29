ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USDGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.77 and last traded at $98.43, with a volume of 145897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.40.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Up 2.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.27 and a 200 day moving average of $65.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 450.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

