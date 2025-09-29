Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.81 and last traded at C$2.79, with a volume of 67500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.74.
WRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.00.
In other news, Senior Officer Elena Spivak sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total transaction of C$55,334.44. Company insiders own 16.29% of the company’s stock.
Western Copper & Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of resource properties. The company is developing the Casino project into Canada’s premier copper-gold mine. It holds significant gold, copper reserves in its Casino project located in the Yukon, Canada.
