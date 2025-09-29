Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.20 and last traded at C$11.09, with a volume of 28842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.87.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on Snowline Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.05 and a beta of -0.05.

Snowline Gold Corp. explores and develops gold properties in Canada. The company also explores for silver, zinc, nickel, vanadium, copper and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Rogue gold project, which consists of 4,580 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 94,397 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Yukon Territory.

