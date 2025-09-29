Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.20 and last traded at C$11.09, with a volume of 28842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on Snowline Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.80.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Snowline Gold
Snowline Gold Stock Up 2.5%
Snowline Gold Company Profile
Snowline Gold Corp. explores and develops gold properties in Canada. The company also explores for silver, zinc, nickel, vanadium, copper and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Rogue gold project, which consists of 4,580 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 94,397 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Yukon Territory.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Snowline Gold
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 2 AI Stocks With Record Breaking Rallies: Can They Continue?
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- ASML Is a Hidden Gem in This Technology Rally, a Catch Up Play
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 5 EV Battery and Lithium Stocks Charging the Future
Receive News & Ratings for Snowline Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowline Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.