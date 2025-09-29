Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Sold by Enclave Advisors LLC

Enclave Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 11.0% of Enclave Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $67,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $215.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $217.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.82.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

