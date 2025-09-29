Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 232 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $140.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $192.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.63 and its 200 day moving average is $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $177.50.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.13.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

