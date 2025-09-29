First County Bank CT Raises Stock Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

First County Bank CT increased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Legacy Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $541,000. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.8% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 417,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after acquiring an additional 33,729 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 145,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 85,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.0%

MDT opened at $94.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.35. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.27.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

