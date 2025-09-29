First County Bank CT Sells 179 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

First County Bank CT lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,391 shares of company stock valued at $20,836,514. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $565.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $579.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $560.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

