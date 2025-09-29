Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 2.8% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida raised its holdings in Mastercard by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,004.23. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,391 shares of company stock valued at $20,836,514. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $565.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $560.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

