Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for September 29th (AVB, CART, CHH, EQR, ESS, EW, KALA, MAA, MLTX, MRUS)

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, September 29th:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $97.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $101.00.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $6.50 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the stock.

