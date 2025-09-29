Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for September 29th (AVB, CART, CHH, EQR, ESS, EW, KALA, MAA, MLTX, MRUS)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, September 29th:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Get AvalonBay Communities Inc alerts:

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $97.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $101.00.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $6.50 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.