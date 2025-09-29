Montis Financial LLC Sells 63 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Montis Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $235.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.47. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

