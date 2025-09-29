VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Earns Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jones Trading upgraded VolitionRx to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE VNRX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.63. 238,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,454. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Guy Archibald Innes bought 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 966,814 shares in the company, valued at $618,760.96. The trade was a 8.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cameron John Reynolds bought 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,609,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,302.08. This trade represents a 3.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 171,250 shares of company stock valued at $109,900. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNRX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 200,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 60,209 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

