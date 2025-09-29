GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 34.6% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 9.0% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 25.6% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 16.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEV. Guggenheim cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Melius Research set a $740.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.35.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $605.21 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.50 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $622.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.47. The stock has a market cap of $164.75 billion, a PE ratio of 145.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.88.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

