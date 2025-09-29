Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after buying an additional 27,816 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $59.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.