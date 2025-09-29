Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Generate Investment Management Ltd

Generate Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 38,849 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Salesforce by 82.9% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 44,450 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 20,145 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 24,426 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $606,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,738,995.98. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,955,745. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.58.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $243.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

