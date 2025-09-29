Clean Yield Group Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Clean Yield Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,335 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,210.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.88 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,208.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,153.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total transaction of $31,350,943.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $475,837.74. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,728 shares of company stock valued at $108,700,648 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,328.87.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

