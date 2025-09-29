QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,661 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.4% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764,593 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,114,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,797 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,385,326 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $212,800,000 after purchasing an additional 956,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,665,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,170,000 after purchasing an additional 875,412 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $169.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

