Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Invests $216,000 in The Boeing Company $BA

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,033 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 474.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 1,712.5% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 33.3% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.77.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $221.28 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $242.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.53 and a 200-day moving average of $203.45. The company has a market capitalization of $167.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.