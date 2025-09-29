Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Buys 92 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 37.2% in the second quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in American Express by 3,148.7% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,259 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after buying an additional 39,989 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 13.8% during the second quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 6.5% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research set a $277.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.20.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $342.07 on Monday. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $349.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $238.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. The trade was a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,191.50. This trade represents a 82.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.