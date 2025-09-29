Contrasting Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) & Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS)

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report) and Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Anywhere Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Anywhere Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Safestore alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Safestore has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anywhere Real Estate has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safestore N/A N/A N/A Anywhere Real Estate -1.87% -4.57% -1.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Safestore and Anywhere Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Safestore and Anywhere Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safestore 0 1 0 0 2.00 Anywhere Real Estate 0 3 0 0 2.00

Anywhere Real Estate has a consensus target price of $9.13, indicating a potential downside of 12.80%. Given Anywhere Real Estate’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anywhere Real Estate is more favorable than Safestore.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safestore and Anywhere Real Estate”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safestore $284.91 million 6.40 $474.94 million N/A N/A Anywhere Real Estate $5.69 billion 0.21 -$128.00 million ($0.98) -10.68

Safestore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anywhere Real Estate.

About Safestore

(Get Free Report)

Safestore is the UK’s largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium. In addition, the Group operates 7 stores in Germany under a Joint Venture agreement with Carlyle. Safestore operates more self storage sites inside the M25 and in central Paris than any competitor providing more proximity to customers in the wealthiest and more densely populated UK and French markets. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business “Une Pièce en Plus” (“UPP”) in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli. Safestore has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 2007. It entered the FTSE 250 index in October 2015. The Group provides storage to around 90,000 personal and business customers. As of 31 October 2023, Safestore had a maximum lettable area (“MLA”) of 8.090 million sq ft (excluding the expansion pipeline stores) of which 6.231 million sq ft was occupied. Safestore employs around 750 people in the UK, Paris, Spain, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

About Anywhere Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names. This segment also includes global relocation services under Cartus brand name; and lead generation activities. The Anywhere Advisors segment operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in the listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. This segment also operates real estate auction joint venture. The Anywhere Integrated Services segment provides full-service title, escrow, and settlement services to consumers, real estate companies, corporations, and financial institutions primarily in support of residential real estate transactions. This segment also originates and markets its mortgage lending services to other real estate brokerage companies. The company was formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Anywhere Real Estate Inc. in June 2022. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.