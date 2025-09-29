Reviewing CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) & T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI)

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) and T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CLPS Incorporation and T Stamp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 0.00 T Stamp 0 0 1 0 3.00

T Stamp has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 263.64%. Given T Stamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe T Stamp is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T Stamp has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and T Stamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A T Stamp -273.15% -235.67% -116.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of T Stamp shares are held by institutional investors. 58.7% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of T Stamp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and T Stamp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation $142.81 million 0.19 -$2.33 million N/A N/A T Stamp $3.08 million 2.72 -$10.60 million ($13.49) -0.24

CLPS Incorporation has higher revenue and earnings than T Stamp.

Summary

CLPS Incorporation beats T Stamp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers solutions in the field of wealth management; e-commerce solutions in online platforms, cross-border e-commerce, logistics, and back-end technology, such as big data analysis and intelligent decision-making; and driving, automatic control, and other AI-driven technology solutions for the automotive industry. Further, the company provides IT services to its clients in the banking, wealth management, e-commerce, and automotive industries; and software project development, maintenance, and testing services. Additionally, it offers CLPS Virtual Banking platform, a training platform for IT talents; recruitment and headhunting; and fee-for-service training services, as well as sells product and third-party software. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About T Stamp

T Stamp Inc. develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility. It uses the Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token technology combined with a data architecture that can use one or multiple sources of biometric or other identifying data. The company also offers solutions for privacy and data protection, biometric multi-factor authentication, document validation, identity verification, geolocation, duplicate detection, age estimation, and biometric capture, as well as crypto security and compliance, and trusted message. It serves banking/fintech; humanitarian and development services; cryptocurrency and digital assets; biometrically secured email and digital communication; KYC/AML compliance; government and law enforcement; P2P transactions, social media, and sharing economy; and real estate, travel, and healthcare industries. T Stamp Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

