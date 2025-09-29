Head-To-Head Review: Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) vs. Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) and Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 0 0 11 0 3.00 Soitec 1 0 0 0 1.00

Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $65.67, indicating a potential downside of 7.36%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than Soitec.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $509.40 million 19.05 $61.13 million $0.23 308.17 Soitec $937.30 million 1.65 $98.66 million N/A N/A

Soitec has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice Semiconductor.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor 6.47% 6.61% 5.58% Soitec N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soitec has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Soitec on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial, and automotive markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It provides CONNECT Radio Frequency Silicon-on-Insulator (RF-SOI) for smartphone front-end modules; CONNECT Piezoelectric-on-Insulator RF filters for smartphone; and CONNECT RF gallium nitride for 5g infrastructure base stations and smartphones, as well as CONNECT Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI). The company also offers Auto Power-SOI product for automotive and industrial markets; Auto Smartsic for green mobility; and AUTO POWER-allium nitride for power efficiency, as well as AUTO FD-SOI for automotive radar and processors. In addition, it provides Smart photonics-SOI products for optical networking; Smart Imager-SOI products for next generation 3D image sensing; Smart FD-SOI for ultra low power, energy efficient, and body biasing; smart partially depleted (PD) -SOI for high-performance computing markets. Soitec SA was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Bernin, France.

