British & American Investment Trust (LON:BAF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

British & American Investment Trust (LON:BAF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. British & American Investment Trust had a net margin of 66.58% and a return on equity of 21.96%.
British & American Investment Trust Trading Down 19.4%
Shares of LON BAF traded down GBX 2.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 25,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,837. The firm has a market cap of £3.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.84 and a beta of 1.27. British & American Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 12.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 37.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.42.
British & American Investment Trust Company Profile
