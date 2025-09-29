Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $188.57 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $190.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.64.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

