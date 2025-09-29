Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

NYSE:PFE opened at $23.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $135.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

