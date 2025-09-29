Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Insider Buys £149.60 in Stock

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) insider Mathew Masters acquired 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 374 per share, for a total transaction of £149.60.

Mathew Masters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 25th, Mathew Masters acquired 41 shares of Caledonia Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 365 per share, for a total transaction of £149.65.

Caledonia Investments Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of LON CLDN traded up GBX 3.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 376.50. 248,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,018. The firm has a market cap of £1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,103.87 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 631.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,615.91. Caledonia Investments Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 321.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 393.50.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self-managed investment trust company with a long track record of delivering consistent returns and progressive annual dividend payments to shareholders.

Our aim is to generate long-term compounding real returns that outperform inflation by 3%-6% over the medium to long term, and the FTSE All-Share index over 10 years.

We are a long-term investor and hold investments in both listed and private markets across three pools: Public Companies, Private Capital and Funds.

