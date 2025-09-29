Oakworth Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 1,320.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,848,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,609,000 after buying an additional 1,454,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,519,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,599,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $223.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.78. The stock has a market cap of $143.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.44.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

