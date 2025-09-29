Fiduciary Advisors Inc. Has $3.71 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Fiduciary Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 3.3% of Fiduciary Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fiduciary Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7%

VYM stock opened at $140.78 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $142.17. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.99 and a 200 day moving average of $131.52.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.