Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Purchased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Summit Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,006,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $292.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $294.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.00.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

